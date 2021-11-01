Ian Evatt makes admission over Bolton Wanderers’ transfer plans

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has admitted to The Bolton News that the club needs to recruit and improve the squad in the January transfer window.

The Trotters boss recently bemoaned the lack of attacking options that he had at his disposal on Saturday as he saw his side lose 1-0 away to Portsmouth and it has become abundantly clear that he feels he needs reinforcements.

His comments also come in the wake of club captain Antoni Sarcevic’s shock departure to join non league side Stockport County, thus leaving Bolton short in the attacking midfield area.

Now Evatt has spoken out about his and the club’s plans for the winter window, as he stated the following:

“There is no doubt about it that we need to recruit and improve in January, and we will do where necessary.”

Bolton were busy in the summer transfer market just gone, with the Lancashire outfit bringing in no less than nine new faces to supplement the squad which helped to get them promoted out of Sky Bet League Two.

Meanwhile Wanderers will be looking to get back to winning ways on Sunday as they take on Stockport in the FA Cup, with an intriguing reunion with Sarcevic on the cards.

The Verdict

Bolton have made a good start to their first season back in League One overall but it clear that various factors have hampered them somewhat up to this point.

Their squad isn’t necessarily as strong as some of the others across the division and after losing their captain, they understandably want to add some new faces come January.

Signing players during the winter is never easy and it will certainly be interesting to see what calibre of new faces they can get in.

The loan market is sure to be attractive, whilst there is also a lot of free agents who could make the cut in League One, so Evatt certainly has a good few options.