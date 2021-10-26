Ian Evatt makes admission on short-term future of Bolton Wanderers man

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has confirmed the club have the option to recall Dennis Politic from his loan spell will Port Vale in January, and will consider doing so.

After suffering a serious knee injury that kept him out for the whole of last season, Politic joined Port Vale on a season-long loan back in the summer transfer window, in a build to build-up his match fitness.

Since then, the Romanian has gone on to score twice and provided one assist in four league games for Vale, helping them to second place in the current League Two standings.

Now it seems as though Politic’s performances are catching the eye of those back at his parent club, who are considering an early return to Bolton for the winger.

Speaking about the possibility of a recall for Politic in January, Evatt was quoted by The Manchester Evening News as saying: “Yes we do have an option (to recall him in January). Of course, it’s always something we’ll consider.

“That’s why we sent him on loan, that’s what we wanted to get out of the loan. He wanted and need to play regular football after what was a serious injury last season.

“Now he’s getting more of a run of games, Dennis is showing his form so obviously we’ll closely monitor it and see where he gets to come January.”

Discussing the work that has gone into getting the 21-year-old back up to fitness, the Bolton manager added: “It was a horrendous injury and credit must go to our physio department and to the way he applied himself during the rehabilitation.

“It takes time after injuries, it really does, and you have to go through some pain and frustration when you first come back because you don’t feel like you’re the same player.

“But eventually given time, time is a healer and he comes back. Dennis is now showing signs that he’s getting back to the Dennis Politic we knew before the injury.”

As things stand, Politic’s contract with Bolton is set to expire at the end of this season, with the winger yet to agree to a new deal that has been offered to him.

The Verdict

It could certainly make sense for Bolton to recall Politic in January.

The winger has started to show with his impact at Port Vale in the past few weeks just how good he is, and with that momentum behind him, you do feel he could make an impact for Evatt’s side in the second half of this season.

Indeed, Bolton do look to be somewhat short of depth in certain areas right now, so bringing Politic back to the club to add to their options in attack must surely be tempting for them.

You could also argue that recalling Politic to play for them would be a big show of faith in the winger, something which could help convince him to put pen to paper on a new contract to keep him with the Trotters in the long term as well.