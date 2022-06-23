Ian Evatt makes admission about Botlon Wanderers following recent links to Blackpool job

Bolton Wanderers did well last season under boss Ian Evatt.

The Whites were unlucky to miss out on a spot in the play-offs but Evatt seems to have strong foundations in place and is now building an exciting project off that.

However, there was worry around Bolton not long ago when the Wanderers boss was reported to be a target for his former club Blackpool as they looked to replace Neil Critchley.

The panic is over as the Tangerines have since announced the appointment of Michael Appleton. However, Evatt insists that there was never a cause for concern, as he told The Bolton News: “There was a lot of talk, there were conversations. But have I been tested? Absolutely not.

“Was I ever going to be tested? Absolutely not.

“I love my jobs, I love the players that I work with, but it is easy for me to sit here and say that but it is the honest truth.

“This club gave me an opportunity and it has shown me loyalty at times when it has been difficult. I think we have seen the benefits of that.

“There was never a question or thought in my mind that I would leave this football club, not one, and that is how it is going to stay.

“I have a goal and an ambition and that can all be achieved here, together. That was one of the reasons I came here in the first place.

“I don’t want to be a manager who moves here, there and everywhere else. I want to be a manager who creates a legacy and achieves something. That is shared with Sharon and the rest of the ownership group.”

The Verdict:

You can’t blame Bolton fans for worrying when there was talk of their manager making a one to his former club because he has done a brilliant job with the club and it would give him a step up to the Championship.

However, as he points out himself, he has started building a strong project with his current club where he is being given the opportunity to show ambition.

Therefore, it’s understandable that he wasn’t keen on a move himself and would rather stick to what he’s already working on. If he can take his side up this season and then push on in the Championship, he would gain a strong status at the club and in football generally and he looks to have a good chance at achieving that.