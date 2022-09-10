Ian Evatt issues promising fitness update over Bolton Wanderers’ on-loan Liverpool man

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt is confident it will not be long until Owen Beck is ready to make an impact for his side in Legue One.

Beck initially started this season by leaving Liverpool to join Portuguese side Famalicao on loan for the duration of the campaign.

But after failing to make a single appearance for the Primeira Liga club, the left-back was recalled by Liverpool, and instead sent out on loan to Bolton, where he has been reuntied with another loanee from Anfield, Conor Bradley.

Having not made a competitive appearance since December, the 20-year-old is seemingly not yet ready for competitive football, and he is still waiting to make his Bolton debut.

Now however, it seems as though Evatt is optimistic that it will not be much longer, before that next step can be taken.

Which country were these 25 ex-Bolton Wanderers players born in?

1 of 25 David Wheater England Ireland

Providing an update on Beck’s pursuit of full fitness, Evatt told The Bolton News: “He’s getting there.

“Physically, he wasn’t where we needed him to be because playing wing-back for me is probably the most difficult position, it is the most physically demanding and you have to be really, really fit.

“I think he was not at the required level but I think he’s getting there fast and I think the last couple of days training have done him the world of good and I’m starting to see what he can really do now, which is really good.”

Bolton currently sit eighth in the League One table, having taken 11 points from their seven games so far this season.

The Verdict

This does certainly seem like a promising update for those of a Bolton persuasion.

Beck is an exciting young prospect, who fans of the club will no doubt be keen to see in action, particularly given the success that Bradley has already enjoyed for the club this season.

Indeed, you feel that Beck himself will also be desperate to get involved, after having had to watch for the sidelines for so long now.

As a result, it seems this will be a relief for all concerned, and it will be interesting to see where he fits in, given the other options Bolton have in that left-back position with Jakck Iredale and Declan John.