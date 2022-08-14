Ian Evatt issues ‘personal’ referee comment following Port Vale v Bolton Wanderers flashpoint

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has claimed that defender Ricardo Santos believes his red card decision issued by Ross Joyce against Port Vale was motivated by a personal grudge.

The Portuguese centre-back was sent off against the Valiants after two yellow cards in the first half in their 0-0 draw with the League One newcomers.

The man in the middle Joyce had also previously sent Santos off against Morecambe last season for what was adjudged to be a deliberate handball – even though it appeared to strike the Trotters skipper on the chest – and the latest sending off caused Evatt to make his feelings known at half-time, being issued a red card himself in the process.

Speaking to The Bolton News after the game, Evatt revealed Santos was devastated at half-time, saying: “I think he is really upset and he is heartbroken.

“He feels it was the Morecambe red card last season, same referee, red card again this season.

“He feels it’s personal so we’ve got to manage him, makes sure he understands it’s not that and he’s just been on the rough side of things today.”

Evatt went onto give his verdict on the dismissal, vowing to put his case forward to the PGMOL who are the association that are in charge of the officials in the UK.

“I am not going to speak again about the officials because I am already in enough trouble,” Evatt added.

“So we will file a report, we will do everything we need to do.

“We know what has happened and we have got witnesses to what has happened, it’s as simple as that.”

The Verdict

Bolton responded well to going a man down which is testament to their organisation and discipline without the ball, especially with the weather impacting pretty much every game across the divisions.

That being said, it’s perhaps a coincidence that Santos was sent off by the same referee, and given it was two yellow cards for justifiable reasons, it’s hard to defend him in this situation.