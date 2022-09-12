Ian Evatt issues message on upcoming squad boost at Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers have made a promising start to the League One season in aiming to finish in the top six.

The Trotters recovered from back-to-back defeats with a resounding 3-1 win over Charlton Athletic in their last outing and will be confident of taking something from their trip to Milton Keynes Dons on Tuesday evening.

Bolton stumbled across an injury crisis at the back end of 2021, and Ian Evatt’s side are still yet to see players return from injuries that were sustained during that period.

Lloyd Isgrove has been on the sidelines for the best part of ten months, and Evatt explained what his first team return could mean for the squad when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “Lloyd’s a brilliant person and he’s nuts.

“He is bonkers, he really is, but the lads love him, we love him.

“He is great around the changing room, regardless of his personal situation.

“He has been through a rough time but that’s football and it’s how you overcome adversity which really defines you as a person and I think Lloyd will do that and he’ll be back to his best hopefully soon.

“He is a credit to be around.

“I think he can make a really good wing-back, the way our wing-backs play and how we want them to play.

“But first and foremost, we need to get him fully fit again and firing and ready to go.”

Since Isgrove last played in League One, Bolton have switched to a three at the back formation and that may increase his effectiveness once able to step into first team action.

The Verdict

As things stand, it will be very difficult for Isgrove to force his way ahead of Conor Bradley at right wing back, with the 19-year-old making a mightily impressive start to life at The UniBol, on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

However, it will be healthy for the squad and possibly even Bradley himself, to give Evatt the chance to rotate the Northern Ireland international if necessary, amidst fixture congestion, to keep him fresher for some of the club’s more challenging fixtures.

Re-integrating Isgrove into the side will be a project after such a long time out, but his versatility should ease that process along with the introduction of five substitutes.