Ian Evatt issues message on Bolton Wanderers’ January transfer window plans

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has revealed that he’s had positive conversations behind the scenes when it comes to targets for the upcoming January transfer window.

Bolton find themselves well placed for a promotion push from League One this season and currently sit in the playoff places as they look towards the rest of the season.

With just a few weeks to go until the January transfer window opens for the Whites, now is an important time as targets are identified with Bolton looking to be active in the market with both ins and outs on the cards at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Speaking to Manchester Evening News, Evatt spoke with optimism when it came to January as he looks to plot a promotion push: “We know what we want at the moment, and we have done the work on that.

“We are constantly making contingency plans, but we know what we want and there have been several positive conversations regarding the ones we have highlighted and targeted.

“Things are looking quite positive at the moment.”

With Evatt outlining plans for January, he may have several issues within the squad that he will need to contend with. Midfielder George Thomason could be spending a while on the sidelines with a knee injury, while defender Ricardo Santos has recently been released from hospital after being admitted due to breathing difficulties.

This might come into his thinking when approaching targets for the winter. Not only that, but Bolton are the lowest scorers in the top six, having put away just 22 goals so far and it could well be an area Evatt wants to target come January.

With depth needing to be added to in several areas and the likes of Derby and Portsmouth hovering outside of the playoffs also looking to add in January, it will be a key month for Evatt’s side.

The Verdict

It’s a pivotal month for several clubs looking to reach their respective objectives.

Whether it’s promotion or relegation, there will be several clubs looking to add to their squad in January and that may complicate matters for Evatt.

It makes the ability to move in the market difficult due to competing clubs but should Bolton sign a few of their targets, they will still be well placed for a serious push for a top six finish.