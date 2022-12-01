Ian Evatt issues injury update on Bolton Wanderers figure ahead of Bristol Rovers clash

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has revealed that Kyle Dempsey is expected to be out of action for around four weeks due to an ankle injury.

Dempsey sustained this issue during the club’s clash with Barrow in the EFL Trophy last week as he was withdrawn in the first-half.

Evatt’s side went on to claim a 3-2 victory over their League Two opponents as they progressed to the next round of the competition.

Currently fifth in League One, Wanderers will be looking to build upon their recent triumph over Fleetwood Town at this level when they take on Bristol Rovers tomorrow evening.

Bolton will move above Peterborough United in the standings if they pick up a positive result against the Gas and Grant McCann’s side slip up in their showdown with Barnsley at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Ahead of Friday’s fixture, Evatt has shared an injury update on Dempsey.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News about the midfielder, Evatt said: “He’s [Dempsey] got a grade tear of an ankle ligament which is moderate and basically means about four weeks out, so that’s what we’re looking at.

“Obviously he’s a bit down in the dumps and mentally, this can be really challenging because he knows he has a lot to give.

“I was really pleased with the performance at Cambridge and then what happened after that [his red card], we don’t need to speak about again.

“Football always asks questions and throws challenges at you and it’s about how you respond that will really define you as a footballer, character and person and I have no doubt Kyle’s response will be fantastic.

“But for now his head is down and he’s focusing on getting himself fit.

“I think the ankle already is making significant progress so it may not be as long as the four weeks, but we’ll keep monitoring that as we go and hopefully he’ll be back sooner rather than later.”

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Bolton Wanderers players?

1 of 25 James Trafford 19 21 25 35

The Verdict

This is a blow for Bolton as they would have been hoping to turn to Dempsey for inspiration in their upcoming fixtures.

When he is fit enough to feature again, the 27-year-old will be determined to play a key role in helping his side maintain a push for a play-off place.

In the 15 league appearances that he has made this season, Dempsey has managed to find the back of the net on two occasions.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.56 in the third-tier, the midfielder knows that he will need to improve his consistency during the remainder of the campaign in order to make regular starts for Bolton.