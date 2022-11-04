Ian Evatt issues injury update on Bolton Wanderers duo as Barnsley FA Cup clash looms

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has revealed that Lloyd Isgrove and Will Aimson are both set to miss a chunk of action due to their respective hamstring injuries.

Isgrove is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks while Aimson will not be available for selection for six weeks.

Aimson has not featured for Bolton since their EFL Trophy clash with Leeds United’s Under-21 outfit.

In the absence of the defender, Wanderers secured a point in their league clash with Barnsley before sealing back-to-back victories over Accrington Stanley and Burton Albion.

Bolton were unable to extend their unbeaten run at this level to four games last weekend as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Oxford United.

Set to face Barnsley in the first round of the FA Cup tomorrow, the Trotters will be hoping to progress in this competition by picking up a win at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Ahead of his side’s meeting with the Tykes, Evatt has shared an update on Isgrove and Aimson.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference for the club’s meeting with Barnsley (as cited by Bolton’s official Twitter account) about this duo, Evatt said: “Lloyd Isgrove is out for 3-4 weeks.

“He has a tear in the lower part of his hamstring.

“Will (Aimson) has a slightly more significant hamstring injury which will mean he’s out for about 6 weeks.”

The Verdict

This is a blow for Bolton as Evatt would have been hoping to call upon the services of Isgrove and Aimson in the club’s upcoming fixtures.

Isgrove has been particularly unlucky when it comes to injuries during his time at the club and has only managed to make one league appearance for Wanderers this season.

As for Aimson, he has only been utilised on three occasions in League One in the 2022/23 campaign due to the presence of Ricardo Santos, George Johnston and Gethin Jones who is currently being deployed as a centre-back.

This particular trio could potentially line up for Bolton tomorrow in their showdown with Barnsley.

A victory over the Reds could provide Bolton with some momentum heading into their upcoming league clashes with Cambridge United and Fleetwood Town.

