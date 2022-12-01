Ian Evatt issues honest opinion on Joey Barton ahead of Bolton Wanderers v Bristol Rovers

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has issued praise for rival boss Joey Barton as the two bosses gear up to face each other when the Trotters take on Bristol Rovers on Friday night in League One action.

Wanderers go into the latest set of third tier fixtures sitting nicely in the play-off spots in fifth position, whilst their opponents are back in the league after a brief foray into League Two and are currently in 15th.

Barton was appointed in February 2021 at the Gas and was unable to save them from relegation into the fourth tier of English football, but was on hand to deliver an instant promotion to guide Rovers to League One once again.

He has often been outspoken about various teams or opposition players or managers in his time as a boss himself, but he wants his managerial skills to do the talking ideally, and right now Rovers are in a decent-enough spot.

Barton is not everybody’s cup of tea though – to Evatt though there has been some praise and encouragement for the work he has done and that he comes with good references.

“I think he’s calm. I think he’s composed, he’s really intelligent and he’s a very good manager,” Evatt told the Manchester Evening News.

“We have players that have worked under him at Fleetwood. Matt Gilks played with him at Rangers and Burnley and knows him really well, was under him at Fleetwood and everyone speaks really highly of him.

“Joey’s a winner first and foremost, he wants to win football matches and I don’t know him as well as those guys do personally, but I certainly know he loves the game and he loves what he does and that’s a really important thing.

“I have a huge amount of respect for anyone that sits in a manager’s position because I know how difficult it is. I know the pressures that you come under so anyone who has that role has my utmost respect and Joey is no different to that.”

The Verdict

Evatt probably does not share the same opinion of everyone about Barton, but everyone is entitled to their own view.

Barton can be outspoken in the press about various teams and individuals, but he just needs to let his talking be done by his players on the pitch.

Rovers are doing pretty solid work in League One at the minute, but probably don’t have all the tools required to make a push for the play-offs with so many other good teams in the division.

But a surprise victory at the University of Bolton Stadium on Friday night would for sure bolster their chances of a surprise venture into the top six, even though currently they are six points off the pace.