Ian Evatt issues exciting Bolton Wanderers admission

Bolton Wanderers have definitely stood out this season as a club heading in the right direction both on and off the pitch.

The Trotters have an exciting young manager in Ian Evatt who the players are giving everything for, and they are able to compete with some of the best teams in the division in the transfer market.

With seven games to play the nine point gap between Wanderers and the play-offs looks too steep but the form they have shown since the turn of the year, could see them go in amongst the favourites for promotion next season.

Evatt outlined the ambition of the club and the clear plans for promotion when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “I think what you have seen from newly promoted teams from League One, there are teams in this level right now who are a good example.

“We don’t want to be that yo-yo team that come up and go back down.

“We want to go up and stay up.

“And we have to be ready for that because it’s huge.

“Massive amounts of money is being spent at Championship level.

“But the structure and foundation of the club is improving all the time and I know that Sharon (Brittan) and the board are getting this club into the right position to enable us to get up and stay up.

“If it is this year, or whether it is too early or not I don’t know.

“But certainly, if it is, next year we will be ready, there is no doubt about that.”

Bolton invested more heavily than most in the January transfer window and made a handful of eye-catching signings that have positively impacted the squad.

The Verdict

The loss of loanee right wing back Marlon Fossey was a sore one last week, Evatt will be keen to at least enquire about the possibility of taking the American on next season and continuing to build on the excellent run they put together after January.

Competing for the top six has to be seen as a successful first campaign since promotion from League Two, even though the ambitions and expectations are so high at The UniBol.

The third tier seems to be growing in profile year on year, with a chance that clubs the size of Derby County and Reading could be added to the honey pot to join the giants of Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town next term.