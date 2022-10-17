Ian Evatt issues challenge to Bolton Wanderers forward line

Possessing the best defensive record in League One, it is currently going forward where a couple of issues have surfaced for Bolton Wanderers.

The Trotters have netted just 13 times in their 13 matches thus far, with the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town all scoring over double the goals that Bolton have managed.

Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Barnsley marked their third successive league game without finding the back of the net, and as things stand, Evatt’s side are denied a spot in the play-offs because of goal difference.

Issuing a challenge to his forward options, Evatt told The Bolton News: “We play with two strikers and we just want one of them to grasp it and say ‘let me be the man to be that 20 goal-a-season striker’ and at the moment, there’s so much that’s right in the game with the way we build, the way we connect, the way they work against the ball, but that final third last bit of magic, we have lacked this last week.

“We will keep tinkering and chopping and changing, fundamentally believing in ourselves and working hard on our beliefs and working harder on the training pitch to put things right, but it is not like we’re not getting there or not creating anything. We are, but it is just not going in for us at the moment.”

The verdict

It is extremely common for these kinds of trends to emerge, and whilst Evatt certainly has strong striking options at his disposal, goalless runs are part and parcel of football.

Sometimes all it takes is one player to score a goal and that can help in providing a spark within the goalkeeping department.

Evatt certainly has 20-goal attackers at his disposal in the likes of Dion Charles, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Oladapo Afolayan, and it will be interesting to see if their goalscoring issues persist.

Possessing several creative sparks throughout the team too, it will be no surprise if this form in front of goal is temporary.