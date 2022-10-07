Ian Evatt issues bullish message ahead of Bolton Wanderers’ trip to Forest Green

Bolton Wanderers missed an opportunity to join the automatic promotion chasing pack in a 1-0 defeat at Cheltenham Town on Tuesday evening.

The Trotters have played one less than Ipswich Town in second, but the Tractor Boys currently boast a seven-point cushion on Ian Evatt’s men.

Forest Green Rovers passed up a huge chance to get back to winning ways, leading Burton Albion 2-1 when the Brewers were reduced to ten last weekend, but Dino Maamria’s spirited Brewers turned the game on its head and won 3-2.

Pressure may be building on Ian Burchnall with the Green sat 22nd having picked up just eight points from 11 outings so far, and they could have their work cut out against a wounded Bolton.

Evatt offered his thoughts ahead of the clash at The New Lawn when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “Forest Green have had a tough start – but this is a tough league.

“I think they are still getting to grips with this division and what it brings.

“But they are a dangerous team, and they still have plenty of capability to score goals.

“They have a way of playing and we have to respect it, of course, and focus on everything we didn’t do on Tuesday night.

“If we can do that, then I have a great belief in this squad to win football matches, but we can’t do what we did on Tuesday and expect anything different.”

The hosts’ possession-based style of play could play into the visitors’ hands, and Evatt will be eyeing three points as a minimum for them to climb back into top two contention.

The Verdict

Bolton do not have the strength in depth that the likes of Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday boast at the moment, but Evatt has improved a large portion of their current squad in his time at the club.

Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle are out-performing the Trotters at the moment with fewer resources at their disposal, and that may be something nagging away at Evatt.

On the whole, 2022 has been an excellent calendar year for Bolton in League One, but to slip away from the promotion picture, similarly to in 2021/22, at the back end would be disappointing, Evatt will leave no stone unturned in travelling to newly promoted Rovers.