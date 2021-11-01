Ian Evatt issues Bolton Wanderers transfer message as January window looms

After an excellent start to the season, Bolton Wanderers have been stopped in their tracks a bit and have only picked up one point from the last available 15.

The Trotters were, and still can be, a breath of fresh air as a newly promoted side in League One but the recent run has put serious question marks over the personnel in and the size of Ian Evatt’s squad.

Bolton produced a very encouraging first half display at Fratton Park on Saturday but could not yield anything out of the game with John Marquis’ improvised finish proving their downfall in the second period.

The injuries have stacked up in the last few weeks which meant it was hard for Evatt to affect the match with his substitutions. The former Barrow manager made it clear that reinforcements are needed in January when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “January is a long way away and as you have seen in three weeks a lot can happen in football. But there is no doubt about it that we need to recruit and improve in January, and we will do where necessary.”

Wanderers have the convenient distractions of the Football League Trophy and the FA Cup in the coming weeks before resuming league action with a winnable home game against rock bottom side Crewe Alexandra.

The Verdict

In terms of starting XI alone, Bolton have one of the strongest in the division, hence why they were competing in and around the top six in the first few months of the campaign. However, over 46 games the depth of squad gets an intense examination, such that Bolton have struggled to pass in the last few weeks and is the main thing that needs to be addressed in January.

There is a lack of midfield options, a credible backup to Eoin Doyle and right back cover is light with Lloyd Isgrove currently being preferred to Harry Brockbank with Gethin Jones out injured. If these issues can be dealt with and Oladapo Afolayan remains at the club post-January, a top six push is definitely still on.