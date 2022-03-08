Ian Evatt issues Bolton Wanderers rallying cry ahead of exciting run-in

Ian Evatt has called for Bolton Wanderers fans to make their Greater Manchester home a fortress in what remains of this League One season, in a conversation with The Bolton News.

Sitting seven points outside of the play-off positions, the Trotters still possess an outside chance of securing a top-six spot and will be looking to capitalise on any little slip-ups.

Picking up 28 points from their last 12 games, Bolton will be striving to continue this form into their final 10 League One matches.

Speaking to The Bolton News about this season-defining run of fixtures that Bolton are set to embark on, Evatt is hopeful to see a big push from the fans, as well as the players.

“The fans have created a great atmosphere all season here and they want us to give them absolutely everything, our absolute all. And we will definitely try to do that,” he said.

“But I need them to give us their best too, make this place intimidating, intense, the sort of place that our players will thrive on, those performance levels will go up too.

“If you marry the two things up then this place becomes a really tough place to come and we have shown that with results in the last six or seven games.

“Now there are six more games. I need a big push from the fans along with a big push from my players. Let’s see where we can go.”

The verdict

If recent form is anything to go by, then Bolton will have all the confidence that they can inflict further pressure on the top-six places.

Averaging 2 PPG on home soil this season, their record at the University of Bolton Stadium will be key in what remains of this campaign.

Interestingly, six of the Trotters’ 10 remaining games come at home, and with Bolton winning their last six as hosts, this is something that will bolster their chances even more.

The University of Bolton Stadium is proving to be a difficult place to go, and if you combine that with an element of hostility, then they could continue to see a lot of joy there.