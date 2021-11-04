Ian Evatt identifies where Oladapo Afolayan can improve at Bolton Wanderers

Oladapo Afolayan has been a standout player in League One this season let alone just Bolton Wanderers.

The 24-year-old has chipped in with nine goals and two assists in all competitions so far including yet another long range strike in the Football League Trophy against Rochdale on Tuesday evening.

Ian Evatt is looking to get even more out of his star man and turn him into a greater goalscorer. The former Barrow manager told The Bolton News that he wants Afolayan to score a wider variety of goals.

He said: “But we keep saying to him that scoring those types of goals are not sustainable.

“We want him to get in at the back post, we want him to get tap-ins, we want him to knock one over the line with his backside – anything like that. He can’t rely on scoring worldie goals, it doesn’t happen like that, so we will work with him to get him in better and more clinical positions.”

It has been a real breakout season for Afolayan, whose development had stagnated a touch at West Ham United before getting his move to The UniBol. The Trotters have slid down the table in the last month or so and are now eight points off of the play-off places, Afolayan holds the key to taking them back within touching distance.

The Verdict

Eoin Doyle has flattered to deceive as the main frontman for Wanderers this season which has heaped the pressure on Afolayan to deliver the goods in the final third. Evatt is completely aware of this, knowing that until January Bolton’s hopes of making up ground in the play-off race rest on the 24-year-old’s shoulders.

Wanderers have demonstrated in flashes this season that they are a match for anyone in the division but the limited depth in the squad has seen a regression in form with the relentless schedule of the last month.

The Trotters face off with former captain Antoni Sarcevic when they welcome Stockport County in the FA Cup first round on Sunday.