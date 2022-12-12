Ian Evatt identifies most “upsetting” thing about Bolton Wanderers’ loss to Shrewsbury

Bolton Wanderers have now just won one of their last five League One games, as they suffered defeat at the weekend to Shrewsbury Town.

The Trotters fell behind to an early goal after Rob Street, who is on loan from Crystal Palace, scored his first goal for the club after only 87 seconds.

However, Bolton’s Dion Charles quickly got the Lancashire side level after finishing from Gethin Jones’ pass to notch his eighth goal of the season. Charles then grabbed his second of the game from the penalty spot before Christian Saydee levelled the game once again with 12 minutes left.

The game looked set to end even, but Shrewsbury defender Chey Dunkley had other ideas, as he headed home an injury-time winner to seal all three points.

The win for Shrewsbury now seems to leave them just two points adrift of the play off places, while for Bolton the defeat leaves them in fifth place, just a point ahead of Derby County in seventh.

After the game, Bolton manager Ian Evatt believes his side went “off script” and that, in the end, resulted in them losing the game. Speaking after the game, the Trotters boss believes his side played too much direct football, which played into the opposition’s hands as they scored two late goals from set pieces.

Evatt told The Bolton News: “We lost our composure. The really upsetting thing from my point of view as a manager is that we lost the belief and the discipline in what we were doing, affecting them.

“At times it was six versus three at the back, including Traff, where we could play the ball out. But we were making safe decisions, fearing things.

“What was the worst thing that could happen? We ended up losing the game anyway – but the two things are aligned because if you keep knocking the ball long that is exactly what Shrewsbury wanted us to do. They want to win first contacts; they want to put it back behind us and make us run towards our own goal – and that simply isn’t us.

“We want to have control, be brave, have belief and for whatever reason in the last 10-15 minutes we completely lost that.”

Bolton looked set for all three points after Charles scored his second goal of the game from the penalty spot, and despite his side never looking at their best on a difficult playing surface, Evatt was confident they would take home all three points.

Evatt said: “It wasn’t a pitch where we could get into a rhythm. It was a difficult one but we found a way to get on top and certainly in the second half we were on top and I don’t remember them putting us under pressure at all.

“We looked more likely to go and win 3-1 or 4-1 but against these teams if you switch off from set plays then you are going to have problems, and that is what happened.”

The Verdict

The last few weeks for Bolton have seen the Lancashire outfit hit a run of inconsistent form.

The Trotters a few weeks ago were struggling to find their way in front of goal, and games were going by where their strikers were not finding the back of the net. However, a couple of weeks later, Bolton are now struggling to keep clean sheets.

Saturday’s game against Shrewsbury will be the fourth time out of their last five games that they have gone behind in the opening 25 minutes of a game. This will be a concern for Evatt, and he will know that he needs to try and find a solution for this problem pretty quick or the Whites will start to lose ground on the teams above them in the promotion race.