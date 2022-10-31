Ian Evatt identifies area that Bolton Wanderers need to improve upon after defeat to Oxford

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has suggested that the club’s players need to be less naive in future matches and work on the dark arts of football.

Wanderers would have been hoping to back up their dramatic victory over Burton Albion by securing a positive result in last Saturday’s showdown with Oxford United.

However, Bolton instead slumped to a 3-1 defeat in front of their own supporters.

Djavan Anderson opened the scoring for Oxford in the first-half of this fixture as bundled the ball home.

Following the break, the U’s doubled their advantage via an effort from Ciaron Brown before Bolton pulled a goal back thanks to a strike from Dion Charles.

Oxford effectively sealed victory by scoring their third goal of the afternoon in the 79th minute as Steve Seddon headed home from Lewis Bate’s cross.

As a result of this defeat, Bolton slipped to sixth in the League One standings.

Following this clash, Evatt identified a key area that his players need to improve upon.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, the Bolton boss said: “I just think we’re naive as a team.

“I look at all the opposition and Karl [Robinson], I admire his honesty, was talking about gamesmanship and the way they managed the game and at least he’s owned it which I appreciate and respect his honesty.

“But we don’t do that.

“We’re naive.

“We don’t buy fouls so to speak, we don’t draw the referee’s attention to some underhand tactics in our penalty area.

“We’re just happy to defend naively and hopefully that’s good enough.

“That just comes from experience really, but as a team in general I think we’re improving in that department.

“But I still think there’s loads to learn, the dark arts of the game.

“I’m not saying I want us to be a team good at the dark arts, no I don’t, because I don’t believe it’s the right way to go, but I think we can manage things better.”

The Verdict

Evatt makes a valid point as Bolton will need to work on this aspect of their game in order to improve as a team in the coming months.

Set to make their return to league action on November 12th, it will be interesting to see whether Wanderers are able to secure a positive result in their showdown with Cambridge.

In order to remain in contention for a top-six finish, Bolton know that they will have to be more consistent as they have only managed to win two of their last six league games.

Providing that the likes of Charles, Dapo Afolayan and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson are able to deliver the goods in an attacking sense for the Trotters, there is no reason why Evatt’s side cannot go on to achieve a great deal of success in the third-tier.