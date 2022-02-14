Ian Evatt highlights key area of recent success at Bolton Wanderers

Switching to a three at the back formation has been extremely successful for Bolton Wanderers in the last month or so and has seen them build a late play-off push.

The Trotters have won six of their last seven matches to reduce the gap to eight points between them and sixth placed Plymouth Argyle.

Ian Evatt’s men won 3-2 at promotion chasing Oxford United at the weekend with wing backs Marlon Fossey and Declan John getting on the scoresheet.

Evatt stressed their importance to the side and the attacking roles they take up when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “They are attackers in this team and we keep encouraging them to get forwards and attack and create space and overloads.

“When we recognised where the space was (at Oxford), we really hurt them.

“It was with the wing-backs on all three goals, really.

“I think Declan’s (John) finish was great, Marlon (Fossey) getting in at the back post with a fantastic finish and then a wonderful bit of quality, a great pass, a great run, great movement from Baka and worthy of winning any game, I’m delighted with that one.”

Wanderers travel to Burton Albion on Tuesday evening with the opportunity to further their top six push.

Evatt’s men oversaw a tremendous second half to last season as they won automatic promotion from League Two and there are certainly some similarities based on the timing of this run.

The Verdict

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Bolton Wanderers players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Did Eoin Doyle score more or less than 20 goals during his time at Bolton? More Less

It is no surprise to see Fossey and John get themselves on the scoresheet at the weekend, considering how Bolton have been playing of late.

The dangerous areas that Fossey had been picking up possession and the shooting opportunities he was getting on the end of, and creating for himself, meant that it was only going to be a matter of time before he notched his first senior goal.

The play-offs remains a long shot for the Trotters, but stranger things have happened and Evatt will be thrilled by the consistently high performance level that his side have shown in the last month.

Bolton arguably had the best January transfer window in the whole EFL and it is going to be exciting to monitor their progress in the short to medium term.