Ian Evatt gives verdict on what helped Bolton Wanderers against Port Vale at the weekend

Yet to be beaten this season, Bolton Wanderers carried on that run at the weekend as they came away from newly promoted side Port Vale with a point.

However, despite extending their run, the game didn’t go to plan for Ian Evatt’s team as they were down to ten men before half time with captain Ricardo Santos receiving a second yellow in the 37th minute.

Not only that but the dismissal led to the Whites’ goalkeeping coach being booked and Evatt also being sent off.

Therefore, to come away with the game 0-0 says a lot for Bolton’s character this season and it’s something that Evatt is proud of as he told The Bolton News: “If we can fight like we have today, then we are going to take some stopping.

“We have got a long, long way to go and I’m really pleased and proud of the players for what they’ve done. Now we must be fully focuses and ready for Morecambe on Tuesday.

“You can’t [lose your head] and if we are going to achieve anything this season, then there will be scenarios like that where you are going to have your backs to the wall. There will be rough decisions, rough games, rough challenges, and we have to stay focused, stay disciplined and make sure that we do the job and I thought they did second half.

“It was me that lost the discipline at half-time because I care so much and it matters when I feel like we were offended.”

After successfully seeing Saturday’s game out, the boss has no doubts that his team can be ready for tomorrow’s game against Morecambe as he said: “Unfortunately for Morecambe we have a magnificent squad of players and we can change it up and make sure we’re fully energised for Tuesday. We’ll be ready for Tuesday, there’s no two ways about that.

“All this work we’ve done in pre-season, the fact that I didn’t change training when it was hot last time, it prepared us for this after all. Maybe I’m not mad? Maybe I’m not crazy? It was a really good performance and I’m really proud of them.”

The Verdict:

Saturday was a tough game for Bolton especially as they went down to ten men so early on in the game, so the fact that the team were able to keep their composure and come away with a draw is a positive reflection of their mindset.

After a result in those circumstances, the Whites will no doubt be keen to go to Morecambe now and show what they are able to do with a squad of 11 players, bouncing back with three points.

With both the manager and captain being sent off in the first half, Bolton could easily have lost direction on the pitch but the fact that they didn’t shows there are a number of leaders in the side who are able to step up for the team.