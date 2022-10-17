Ian Evatt gives verdict on Dapo Afolayan after Bolton draw 0-0 with Barnsley

Despite being top scorer at Bolton Wanderers last season, Dapo Afolayan has found regular game time somewhat hard to come by this season.

The forward has made 12 appearances so far this season. However, he has only started five of those games.

Ian Evatt gave him a start against Barnsley at the weekend although he was playing in more of a number ten role which is an adaptation from his role in the side last year.

Whilst the game finished 0-0, the Bolton boss was pleased with Afolayan’s performance as he told the Manchester Evening News: “I thought he did really well. I thought he was proactive with what he was doing. He’s listened and learned his role against the ball and how intense he needs to be and how he needs to press and work against the ball.

“I thought he found some good pockets. We didn’t get the ball to him enough probably second half, but I thought he looked like he was trying to make things happen. He looked like he was enjoying his football.”

It’s not just in the game that Evatt was impressed either with the boss keen to highlight his attitude over recent weeks despite not starting as he said: “The last three weeks, he’s really knuckled down, kept his head down, been an excellent professional, been a wonderful team mate and how he’s trained he’s deserved another opportunity and chance and he’s not done himself any harm today.

“We’ll be a really strong team, whatever team I pick on Tuesday because you’ve seen the strength of our squad. We’ve got five strikers that all want to grasp that number nine spot.”

The Verdict:

Dapo Afolayan has had a bit of a tough start to the new season personally as he has lacked game time which will have been especially difficult given he was such a core part of the team last season.

However, he has clearly been working hard in training which has caught the eye of his manager and he has been rewarded for that.

Although he couldn’t get a goal at the weekend, Evatt seemed pleased with his performance and he will no doubt be given another opportunity to show what he can do this season.