Ian Evatt gives thoughts on Bolton approach to Plymouth clash

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has assured that his team will be playing to entertain ahead of tomorrow’s important game against Plymouth Argyle.

Bolton currently sit 11th in the league and seven points off the play-offs. Tomorrow they face sixth place Plymouth who already occupy a play-off spot.

The game is of great importance, should Bolton lose the game they are very likely out of the race for the play-offs this season.

Although he didn’t put it as bluntly, Evatt has acknowledged the significance of the game as he told the Bolton News: “It is big for both teams but we need to concentrate on ourselves, performing to our levels and when we do, as you have seen, we are a match for anyone around us.”

However, Evatt has insisted his team will go out as usual with the intention to entertain their fans and attack. He said: “Our margin for error is a lot smaller than theirs, we’re under no illusion there, but we want to attack the game, try to win, and move to the next one.

“We all want it to happen this season and get into the play-offs but we cannot be too downbeat if that isn’t what ends up happening.

“As a newly-promoted team we have given ourselves a platform to build on and if it isn’t now, then next season we’ll be in a great position to push for that top spot and get promoted.

“We want to do it this year, we’ll do our best to do it this year, but there are no guarantees with some of the poor runs we have had.”

Think you’re a hardcore Bolton Wanderers fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Trotters quiz

1 of 25 In which year was Ian Evatt appointed? 2018 2019 2020 2021

In Bolton’s 1-1 draw with Morecambe midweek, they came away frustrated because Morecambe defended heavily meaning Bolton’s 80% possession and 25 shots couldn’t get into the back of the net more than once.

Evatt anticipates a similar style from Plymouth in this game but insisted: “We will give it everything we have got, and I’m sure our fans will do exactly the same.”

The Verdict:

You’ve got to take your hat off to Evatt in some respects. The manager has got his team playing some lovely football that excites fans and has also made them successful.

However, you’ve also got to question whether his lack of adaptability may also be his downfall. If Bolton want to achieve getting in to the play-offs this year, winning tomorrow’s game is crucial for them yet Evatt implies they will set up the same way they did against Morecambe therefore giving themselves a harder job.

Of course as he pointed out, there isn’t much pressure on Bolton to gain promotion this year as a newly promoted side and they can build off it in the summer but you have to question whether Evatt should be more open to the final push of getting to the play-offs now and then putting a display of football on during those games.