Ian Evatt gives reasoning for long term goals at Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers gave a good account of themselves despite losing 4-1 to Aston Villa in the second round of the Carabao Cup in midweek.

The Trotters have been very impressive in patches since promotion to League One, and are certainly on an upward trajectory under Ian Evatt.

The former no nonsense centre back plays an aesthetically pleasing brand of football and has lofty ambitions for Bolton and his own managerial career.

Evatt explained why he wants to manage in the Premier League in the future when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “It is completely different.

“It is almost like every game is an event.

“And it was great.

“I am not going to deny it or hide the fact that is where I want to be, and that is where I want us to be together, because I love it.

“I love not just the fact that it is an event, and it is on such a huge scale, but it is the technical and tactical battle.”

Villa showed Bolton a lot of respect by fielding a full strength side to seal progression at The UniBol, and Evatt’s men were able to scare Steven Gerrard’s side into action by taking the lead through Dion Charles.

The Verdict

Wanderers are very well placed to finish in the top six this season, and they are slipping under the radar a touch with other large clubs like Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday more fancied than themselves.

Evatt will be gaining admirers from higher places for the style of play that he has brought to Barrow and Bolton as a young manager, should the club not achieve promotion in the next couple of seasons, Evatt may progress his career beyond the Trotters.

Blackpool and Coventry City have bounced back from relegation to League Two to the Championship in impressive fashion in recent years, the Trotters look set to do the same in the not too distant future.