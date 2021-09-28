Ian Evatt gives his verdict on under pressure Nigel Adkins at Charlton Athletic

Ian Evatt was very respectful of the difficult situation Nigel Adkins finds himself in as Charlton Athletic manager.

Evatt credited the former Southampton boss’ experience when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “Managers need time, it was the same with Paul Cook at Ipswich. Nigel is a very experienced manager, a good manager, and he will get it right.

“If we get the first goal that environment can turn toxic pretty quickly and make it more difficult for the home team.”

The Addicks are six points and 13 places behind newly promoted Bolton Wanderers in the table after nine games, and will arrive at The Valley in search of just their second league win of the season on Tuesday evening.

Ian Evatt endured a tricky spell at the beginning of the 2020/21 season at Bolton and therefore it is not a surprise to see him an advocate of giving managers time.

The Trotters have lost their last two matches without scoring however, against Rotherham United and Sunderland, two clubs competing at the opposite end of the League One table to the South Londoners.

The Verdict

Similar to the goalkeepers’ union, you will be hard pushed to find a manager who thinks another manager should be sacked.

Such is the harsh reality and lack of security in the job these days but Adkins certainly needs a result on Tuesday evening.

The Charlton home faithful have been pretty scathing of their manager in terms of chants and social media posts since their loss to Wycombe Wanderers on 18th September.

As the pressure stacks up the players will be under scrutiny to produce a performance positive enough to convince supporters they can still build a promotion push this season but also one that brings at least a point with it.