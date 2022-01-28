Ian Evatt gives his verdict on Sunderland as Bolton Wanderers prepare for clash

Bolton Wanderers host Sunderland on Saturday afternoon in hoping to achieve three consecutive victories.

The Black Cats sit second in the table, but remain desperate for points having played more than Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United around them.

Sunderland won the reverse fixture in late September with Carl Winchester grabbing the only goal of the game, the Trotters will have their chance to inflict revenge and dent the Black Cats’ automatic promotion hopes at The UniBol.

Ian Evatt clearly admires the job that Lee Johnson has carried out at the Stadium of Light and was full of praise for the Wearside club when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “Sunderland, for me, are the best footballing team in the league.

“I think it will be a good challenge.

“I think it’s going to be a really good game.

“Of the teams at the top, they’re the team I like the most – the way the play.

“I’m looking forward to a technical and tactical battle.

“We have to make sure we’re at the top of our game because they’re a very good team.”

Bolton could take themselves to within a point of the top half in victory to essentially draw a line over any distant relegation fears at the club.

Sunderland have won just one in four but will be confident of keeping up the pressure on Wigan at the summit by taking maximum points from the Trotters.

The Verdict

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Bolton Wanderers players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 1. Kevin Nolan Yes No

Evatt comes across as a ‘total football’ kind of football manager and general fan.

In the piece, he referred to himself as a ‘self-confessed football snob’ which is a characteristic he may share with Lee Johnson, who has revolutionalised the brand of football at the Stadium of Light since joining last season.

Bolton’s best form this term, has been good enough to test any side in the division and Evatt will be confident that they can cause the Black Cats all kinds of problems.

However, it will be challenging to deal with the second placed side’s attacking contingent, with the recent performances of Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart in particular posing a very potent threat from a variety of angles.

Dion Charles, Stewart’s opposite number, will be raring to go after his dramatic late winner last time out in what is set to be an enthralling encounter at The UniBol.