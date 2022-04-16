Ian Evatt gives his verdict on potential Bolton red card

Bolton travelled to Doncaster Rovers yesterday for a game that finished 2-1 to Ian Evatt’s side.

A big challenge from Bolton striker Amadou Bakayoko on Doncaster’s Adam Clayton sparked appeals from the home side for a red card but the Bolton striker, who scored his side’s first goal, came away with just a yellow.

Reflecting on the decision, Evatt agreed with the referee but didn’t appreciate the reaction from some of the Doncaster Rovers bench as he told The Bolton News: “For me it is not a red card.

“It is an innocent tackle. It is one leg, his foot is pointed towards the floor, it wasn’t high or anything like that and I just don’t want to see people trying to get players sent off.

“It is not ideal and when players surround officials and a member of their coaching staff is screaming for players to be red carded, I think it’s not acceptable.”

Due to the high emotions on the touchline, the referee came over to speak to Evatt to try and calm thing down as Evatt said: “It became heated on the sides and obviously not with the two people that I’m friendly with but with the other one. I keep saying we will fight for our own.

“We won’t do anything that we feel is out of order, we want to just stick up for our own players and felt that was yellow card tackle and the ref dealt with it well and provided a yellow card.”

The Verdict:

Yesterday was a good win for Evatt’s side who were in need of three points after three consecutive 1-1 draws.

However, it’s a shame that things boiled over and changed the mood of the game.

Obviously Evatt is more likely to think his player didn’t deserve a red card but given that’s the choice the referee made too, it seems more likely that it was the fair result.

Although it did get a bit heated, it has reiterated the team spirit that exists at Bolton and the idea that they will fight for each other which is what they want as long as it stays on the pitch.