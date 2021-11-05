Ian Evatt gives his verdict on Elias Kachunga’s time at Bolton Wanderers so far

Elias Kachunga has struggled to hit the ground running in League One this season despite still contributing from the right flank.

The 29-year-old was plying his trade in the Premier League as recently as 2018/19 and has chipped in with a couple of assists coming off the bench this term.

Kachunga was a free agent for the majority of the off-season and therefore may have came into the campaign a little under-prepared. There have been signs that he is getting to grips with the league and if he can hit his straps the Trotters have a real asset in the ranks.

Ian Evatt spoke of his desperation for Kachunga to break his duck for the club when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “Kacha just needs a goal, I just want him to score, I really do.

“He has got into some good positions and it hasn’t worked with him. He has to stay patient, keep getting into the right areas and back himself to score.

“But I have to say that his work ethic for the team is unquestionable.”

Kachunga seems to have charmed his way ahead of Lloyd Isgrove in vying for the right wing berth. Evatt’s comments clearly show that it is not through lack of trying that the Congolese winger is yet to catch fire.

The Verdict

It is great to hear how well Evatt speaks of Kachunga. The 29-year-old could be forgiven for a small drop in motivation levels due to his slide down the Football League in recent years but Evatt will be keen to bring the player out of him who scored 12 and assisted four in the Championship a few years ago.

Wanderers welcome Crewe Alexandra on 12th November hoping to close the eight point gap between themselves and the play-off places. It will be a crunch encounter this weekend as former skipper Antoni Sarcevic returns to The UniBol with Stockport County and Kachunga will be tasked with opening his account for the club against the National League side.