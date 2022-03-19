Ian Evatt gives Bolton transfer update after player blow

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt says that he is still interested in signing Marlon Fossey from Fulham on a permanent basis, and he feels as though the Trotters are the perfect destination for him.

The young defender has done a good job on loan at the Trotters from the Premier League bound Cottagers but he has been struck with injury and will now not play another game for Wanderers this season.

That, though, might not be the end of the story for him in the north west with Evatt going on record to say he’d like to keep him.

Quoted by the Bolton News, Evatt said:

“We want to sign him and why wouldn’t we?

“He is a fantastic young player and we think he still has work to do and improvement to come.

“We feel we would be a really good home for him and we have told him that, the fans have told him that. But at the end of the day, it is out of our hands.

“He has a decision to make and he still has a year left with Fulham, so we will see what happens.

“I was a player for so many years that I saw things their way, but now I’m on the other side of it. This is a two-way street. It’s not just whether he decides he wants to stay or not.

“We can offer him so much. We have given him regular first-team football, shown an immense amount of belief and trust in him, treated him like he is one of our own and the fans have really bought into him and what he has achieved on the pitch for us.

“A lot can be said for happiness in football – it is difficult and challenging.

“I don’t necessarily want to sign players whose only motivation is finance, I don’t believe that is the right way to go about things.

“I believe that if you’re performing well, you are happy and you are doing your job day-to-day, finances will naturally come to you.

“Good performance and finance are aligned with each other and you will get rewarded if you are doing well.

“That’s the kind of club we are and it’s just the football industry in general.

“So come here, enjoy your football, produce the goods, and grow with us. We want players who will go on a journey, we’ve spoken about that a lot and he’s certainly one of those.

“I think Fulham have kind of showed their hand a little bit.

“They are going to more than likely be a Premier League team so again that changes things for him. So we will see.”

The Verdict

Bolton looks a good fit for Fossey and with Fulham set for the Premier League, game time is surely more likely with the Trotters next year.

Of course, the player needs to decide what he wants to do but he has done well with Bolton and may feel his development is best placed there.