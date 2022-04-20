Ian Evatt gives an update of Xavier Amaechi’s Bolton Wanderers future

Xavier Amaechi joined Bolton Wanderers from Hamburg on loan at the start of the season initially for a six-month period which was later extended to the rest of the season.

Amaechi hasn’t had the best start to life with Bolton as he picked up an injury in pre-season which left him requiring surgery and has since struggled with a hamstring injury and foot fracture too.

As a result of this, the 21-year-old has only made ten league appearances this season but has scored one goal and one assist.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt granted him an appearance on Monday in his side’s 3-1 victory against Accrington and he stayed on for just over an hour.

Reflecting on his performance, Evatt told The Bolton News: “I thought he did okay.

“We started 4-2-3-1 with Dapo [Olodapo Afolayan] and Xav [Amaechi] in their natural positions but we couldn’t play and figure out a way to play through the press because they were so man for man.

“We changed to 3-5-2 then and Xav had to go wing-back. He fatigued because he hasn’t played a lot of football, but I thought he did okay. I’m pleased for him that we managed to get him a game and a start and he’s not let himself down.”

Now Bolton will have to make a decision over the future of the winger and when asked about it, Evatt said: “We don’t know. We are looking at things all the time.

“We have certainly started to make plans and there are conversations happening behind the scenes.

“We don’t feel like we’re a million miles away once we get everyone fit and available but of course we need to improve because as much as we feel like we’ve had a good season, it’s not been good enough.

“To get to those top spots, we have to catch up I think 20-odd points so that’s where we must make it up and that means looking at everything and everybody and trying to improve.”

The Verdict:

You have to feel for Amaechi who has had an unfortunate time since coming back to England especially as he has expressed his desire to make himself a career back over in the UK.

It’s good to see him back out on the pitch and considering he had to switch out of position to wing-back, Evatt seems complimentary about his performances.

Whether or not he will be at Bolton next season is still unsure.

Given Evatt’s desire to improve so his side can reach the play-offs, you can see that he will be looking to upgrade his team but at the same time, the on-loan player has done well in his ten league appearances.

This seems like a situation that will have to monitored but it seems as though the Bolton boss is giving the lad the opportunity to showcase himself now before the end of the season.