Ian Evatt faces these Bolton Wanderers dilemmas ahead of this weekend’s crunch clash with Crawley

Bolton Wanderers will hope to pick up the win they need at Crawley Town this weekend to secure automatic promotion to League One.

The Trotters endured a difficult start to the campaign, but they have been fantastic for the past few months, and they had the chance to seal a return to the third tier last week.

However, a 2-1 defeat to Exeter has ensured a nervy final day, with Ian Evatt’s side knowing they need to pick up three points to go up, providing Morecambe win against Bradford City.

The manner of the defeat last time out, with Bolton having taken the lead, means the pressure is building and here we look at some of the dilemmas facing Evatt ahead of the crucial fixture…

Who replaces Kieran Lee?

There was some bad news for Bolton in the build-up to the crucial trip, with a calf complaint keeping Kieran Lee out of the game.

The 32-year-old has been an influential figure recently, starring as Bolton went on a remarkable run that saw them fly up the table. So, he will be sorely missed.

And, it presents Evatt with a dilemma. The expectation is that George Thomason will start, and that’s the most obvious choice. But, he could give Andrew Tutte a chance or drop Antoni Sarcevic into a deeper position. The options are there, but it’s a big call facing the boss.

Have any of these 22 players ever been in Bolton Wanderers’ academy?

1 of 22 Kevin Nolan Yes No

Does he make changes as pressure builds?

Another worry for Evatt will be the way that the team lost last week. They had the lead after a good first-half display, but they were poor after the break, with the side failing to register a shot on target as they eventually lost 2-1.

There was a lack of composure in the final third and the worry is that they won’t be able to deal with the increased pressure that will come this weekend.

Does Evatt keep faith with the same XI? Does he opt for experience? Missing out on automatic promotion would be a hammer blow for Bolton right now, so the boss needs to ensure whoever takes to the field is ready to cope with the pressure.