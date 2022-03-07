Ian Evatt explains what Bolton Wanderers must do to realise top six ambitions

Bolton Wanderers have been excellent since the turn of the year with January additions completely re-vamping the squad at Ian Evatt’s disposal.

Seven points behind the top six at this stage means that the Trotters are likely to fall just short, but the upturn in their performances will have been pleasing to see for all involved at the club.

Bolton lost two games, versus Burton Albion and Milton Keynes Dons, in February which stalled their march up the table.

However, with two huge home games, against relegation-threatened Morecambe and direct play-off chasing rivals Plymouth Argyle, to come this week, their situation could look far more favourable by Saturday evening.

Evatt explained how they will approach the final ten games of the season when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “All we can do is take care of business, it’s as simple as that.

“People are going to win, people are going to lose.

“Of course I hope we are going to win and not lose because we haven’t got that luxury anymore and we’re going to give it our best shot.

“To win nine from 12 in this league is really, really tough.

“We feel like there’s more to come from this group.

“It’s a relatively young group and I’m delighted with them and delighted with where they’re at.

“We set the players a points target a good few weeks ago now.

“We know what we have got to do to make that target.

“Whether that’s good enough to get to the play-offs or not, we don’t know.

“We think it gives us a good chance but that means putting a run together and winning consistently.

“We have won nine from 12 but we need a lot more, there’s very little margin for error, so just keep our heads down, keep working hard, take it game by game and see where that takes us.”

Bolton can only really start to monitor to results of other teams when they are within three points of breaking into the top six, between now and the end of the season it is about putting themselves in a position where they can look around at their rivals.

The Verdict

It certainly appears to be going down to the final day in League One, automatic promotion may well be wrapped up by then, although Milton Keynes Dons may have something to say about that, but the play-off race has been gripping for some time now.

With clubs the size of Sunderland and Bolton pushing for a top six berth we could be set for some enormous clashes in the final few weeks of the campaign.

It will be interesting to see what that points target was for Evatt, having won nine from their last 12 they could need to win at least eight of their final ten to have a chance of forcing their way into promotion contention.