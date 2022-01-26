Ian Evatt explains the tactical impact January signings have had at Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers were on a steep downward trajectory at the back end of 2021 but with some smart recruitment earlier this month they have turned their form around.

Ian Evatt’s men have won their last two without conceding a goal with it clear to observe the lift the new signings have given the rest of the squad.

Due to injuries Evatt was left with the barebones earlier in the campaign but the additions of Dion Charles, Aaron Morley, Marlon Fossey, James Trafford and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has completely changed the outlook of the club.

Evatt explained the extent of the flexibility the signings have added when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “The philosophy will always remain the same but we now have two or three ways of playing.

“We want to build possession from the back, be open, expansive and attacking.

“But we can do that by playing with three or four at the back, we can go with two strikers or play three up front.

“We can play with two midfield players, two 10s, a double pivot and one 10, one pivot and two number eights.

“We have so many options now but can also keep teams guessing.

“We haven’t been able to do that before.

“The players we have signed have that fluidity about them, they can play in different positions.”

Back-to-back home games provide an opportunity for the Trotters to firmly push towards the top half, with Saturday’s hosting of automatic promotion chasing Sunderland set to demonstrate exactly how far they have come.

The Verdict

Bolton were slipping towards the relegation zone at an alarming rate and therefore the recent positive run will come as a huge relief for the supporters.

Even though they only came up from League Two last season, the Trotters are an extremely large club for League One level and will want to be involved in the promotion race next term.

Another immense positive is that Dapo Afolayan remains at the club with just five days left in the transfer window, the 24-year-old’s attacking numbers have regressed of late but he has also shown ability that belongs well above the third tier.

Evatt does come across like a very progressive coach and therefore now handed extra ammunition to allow further tactical flexibility, we will see what he and his team are made of in the coming months.