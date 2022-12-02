Ian Evatt explains absence of key Bolton Wanderers man in Bristol Rovers draw

Ian Evatt has revealed that Bolton Wanderers captain Ricardo Santos has been in hospital due to breathing issues after he missed the 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers.

The 27-year-old has been a hugely influential figure for the Trotters since joining the club and he has featured regularly this season, so it was a surprise when he didn’t make the squad against Joey Barton’s side.

However, speaking to the Bolton News, Evatt gave a worrying update on the player.

“That has rocked us all. Rico was hospitalised yesterday with a really bad viral infection and some pneumonia as well. He has had a really difficult time with breathing. It happened so quickly that is rocked us all and worried us.

“He is our captain and our leader and we miss him immensely but we will rally around him, rally around his wonderful family and do everything we can to make sure he makes a speedy recovery.”

In a pleasing update, the report does confirm that Santos has ‘shown signs of improvement today’, whilst they added that he had been in contact with his teammates after they picked up a point thanks to a late Dion Charles goal.

The verdict

This is obviously a real worry and all in the game will be wishing Santos well as he looks to recover as quickly as possible.

Of course, football doesn’t really matter but the players deserve credit for how they’ve responded to their friend suffering and it’s great to hear that Santos has been in contact with them.

He was no doubt delighted when he heard they got another late goal, which shows the spirit that exists in Evatt’s squad.

