Ian Evatt explains absence of Bolton Wanderers player during Gillingham victory

Ian Evatt has revealed that Kyle Dempsey missed Bolton Wanderers’ 3-0 victory over Gillingham yesterday afternoon because of a groin tweak picked up during training, in conversation with The Bolton News.

The 26-year-old, who missed yesterday’s clash against the club he departed in January, has featured heavily since arriving at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Appearing seven times since joining Evatt’s side at the end of January, Dempsey has started five of those games, operating both in a central midfield role, and slightly more advanced in an attacking midfield role.

Speaking to The Bolton News about Dempsey’s absence for yesterday’s clash at Priestfield, Evatt said: “He hurt his groin on Tuesday.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Bolton Wanderers players born in?

1 of 20 Ricardo Santos London Almada Lisbon Manchester

“We kept it very low key and under wraps. It’s nothing too serious, but it was too much for him to take part.

“He was devastated but also he has picked up a bit of a nasty cold and flu, which may have kept him out anyway.

“He will be back here one day to say his goodbyes, but for now he is a Bolton Wanderers player and he has to look at the future with us.”

The verdict

Dempsey has proven to be a strong addition thus far, looking creative and sharp whilst in possession, but he also possesses the work rate and desire needed.

Given it was his former club, who he only left a month ago, Dempsey would have been eager to have been available for this clash, however, he could play a big part in what remains, which would make rushing him back a potential issue.

Also, with a play-off spot still up for grabs, Evatt would not have wanted to risk further injury to an important player in his side.

Given the way that Evatt has described this injury, it would appear that Dempsey will be back relatively soon, with yesterday’s clash perhaps a little too soon.