Ian Evatt drops hints towards Bolton Wanderers’ next move in the January transfer window

Bolton Wanderers have made a quick start to the January transfer window in looking to bolster their squad for the second half of the season.

The Trotters have endured a difficult last few months with a dip in form coinciding with significant injury issues in their ranks. Dion Charles and Marlon Fossey have arrived in the opening ten days of the window with Xavier Amaechi’s loan from Hamburg being extended until the end of the campaign.

All that said that, they do not have time to contemplate their actions sitting just three points above the relegation zone at present. A run of just two wins in 12 league games has completely altered the outlook of their season which has seen it be no surprise for Ian Evatt to be moving so fast this month.

The former Barrow manager gave an update on his intentions for the rest of the transfer window when he spoke to the club’s media team.

Evatt said: “We wanted to bring at the very least three more bodies into the building this month. We’ve agreed terms with one of our targets and he’s in the building at the moment.”

Evatt’s words could either be referring to a player that the club have already signed or that another one is imminent, leaving it open for interpretation somewhat.

The Verdict

After a run of just two in 12 league games, with the victories only coming against the bottom two sides in the division, it is refreshing to see the clear backing of Ian Evatt in the transfer market this month. The 40-year-old is evidently someone that the Bolton club hierarchy believe in and they are willing to support him financially through some tough times.

On reflection, the Trotters’ squad was certainly a little too thin heading into the season and that has come back to bite them in their slide down the table. There is an argument that any side in League One would drop in standard for losing players like Josh Sheehan and Gethin Jones to substantial injuries and it has been difficult for Wanderers to cope. The recent signings give Evatt more depth and flexibility that he will be looking to build on in the second half of the window.