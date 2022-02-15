Ian Evatt drops Bolton Wanderers selection hint

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has told The Bolton News that Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is raring to go ahead of tonight’s away game at Burton Albion.

The January signing from Millwall has been limited to just substitute appearances since joining the Lancashire outfit and will no doubt be looking to push to start tonight’s game against the Brewers.

Dion Charles and Amadou Bakayoko both led the line for Wanderers last time out in their victory over Oxford United, however Evatt has now hinted that the big Icelandic frontman could come in to his plans for the match at the Pirelli Stadium.

Speaking recently about Bodvarsson, the Bolton boss was quick to state the following:

“When he has come off the bench, he has showed moments of real class and quality. We are looking forward to him starting games and I think he’s ready for that now.”

The Iceland frontman has played more games for his country than his club sides this season and has moved to the University of Bolton Stadium in order to get his career back on track.

He boasts a wealth of Football League experience having also previously turned out for the likes of Reading and Wolves.

The Verdict

Bolton now have a wealth of attacking options at their disposal, with the likes of Bodvarsson adding a new range of qualities into the process.

He was gradually frozen out by Millwall and will have joined Bolton knowing that he has a point to prove to all of those that wrote him off over the past few months.

His main strengths are in the air and when he has the ball played into his feet, so he is more of a direct option that Wanderers can utilise in the more physical contests that they encounter in League One – such as tonight’s game against Burton.

It will be intriguing to see how he gets on if he is thrown in from the start this evening.