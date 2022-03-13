Ian Evatt delivers injury update on Bolton Wanderers individual following Plymouth loss

Bolton Wanderers slipped to defeat at home against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon – and they could have to do without a key player for the next few matches.

Macauley Gillesphey’s first half strike secured all three points for the Pilgrims at the University of Bolton Stadium and perhaps struck the Trotters’ slight chances of a League One play-off finish down to the ground.

It was a first defeat at home for Bolton since January and despite starting and finishing the contest this weekend, Marlon Fossey could be an injury doubt for next weekend’s trip to Crewe Alexandra.

The American wing-back was signed on loan from Fulham in the January transfer window for the rest of the season, and he’s been a key asset to Ian Evatt, scoring once and providing five assists already.

However Evatt revealed post-match that the 23-year-old was feeling ‘twinges’ in one of his knees and that the club’s medical department would have to monitor Fossey’s situation ahead of the next few League One games, meaning that he is a doubt.

The Verdict

Even though the play-off push may very well be over now for Bolton, Evatt will still want all his key players available to finish the season strongly.

That includes Fossey, who has been performing so well since he arrived that he’s pushed Gethin Jones into a centre-back position from his usual right-back slot.

Fossey has been a real attacking outlet and with the amount of ground he covers on the right flank, it’s no surprise to see that he’s in a bit of pain.

Bolton fans though will be hoping that it’s an injury scare that doesn’t develop into anything more and that he will be fit and ready for the short trip to Crewe next Saturday.