Ian Evatt delivers exciting verdict on Bolton man’s recent form after injury struggles

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt says he believes midfielder Josh Sheehan is getting back to his best after his recent injury struggles.

Sheehan joined Bolton on a two-year deal in the summer of 2021, arriving on a free transfer from Newport County.

But after scoring four goals and providing one assist in 15 League One games at the start of his first season with the club, Sheehan suffered knee ligament injury last November.

It was not until late this October that the 27-year-old returned to league action for the Trotters, and he has so far made nine appearances across all competitions this season.

Now it seems that with the midfielder getting more and more game time under his belt, Evatt feels he can start to have a more significant impact for the Trotters.

Discussing what he has made of Sheehan’s performances since his return from injury, Evatt told The Bolton News: “I have seen good signs. I think he will be the first to admit that when he first came back, he wasn’t where he left off. But that is only natural.

“He needs game time, he needs sharpness. But because that area of the pitch is one we strengthened, it is competitive.

“He has had to be patient but I thought he was one of our better players at Shrewsbury and that was much more like a Josh Sheehan performance.

“And then again moments of quality when he came on (against Manchester United Under-21s) so hopefully he is getting back to where he was pre-injury.”

The Verdict

This is surely an exciting prospect for those of a Bolton Wanderers persuasion.

Prior to his injury, Sheehan showed he has the potential to make a big impact at this level, not least with some stunning free kicks that found the back of the net.

As is the case with any player, the more they play, the more they are going to find their rythym and momentum, which is seemingly what is happening with Sheehan here.

That may mean he is not far from his best, and given the club are already well in the battle for a play-off place, that will surely hand the Trotters another big boost in the promotion race.