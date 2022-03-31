Ian Evatt confirms significant Bolton Wanderers injury issue

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has confirmed that Lloyd Isgrove has suffered a setback with his hamstring injury and will be out for up to four months.

The winger has had bad luck with his fitness this season, with his last appearances for the Trotters coming against Doncaster back in November, when he was forced off after just 30 minutes.

And, speaking to the club’s media today, Evatt revealed there was bad news for the former Southampton man, who is now set for another extended period on the sidelines.

“He has re-injured the hamstring. It’s the same injury but a little bit lower and he’ll be missing for 3-4 months. It shows the harsh realities of football when he’s worked his socks off to get back fit.”

Obviously, that means that Isgrove’s season is over, whilst he will now face a battle to be back for the first game of the next campaign.

He had played 18 times for Evatt’s men before the first injury, with his side currently 11th in the League One table.

The verdict

Firstly, you have real sympathy for Isgrove as he will be hugely frustrated by this update, especially as he hasn’t played for months.

But, these things happen in football and all the player can do now is focus on the recovery to ensure that he is ready and available to play in the first game of next season, which has to be the target even if it may be difficult.

For Evatt, this is far from ideal as well, but he has a decent squad at his disposal and the team have picked up results without Isgrove so he will be demanding a strong final few months, even if the play-offs seem a long shot now.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.