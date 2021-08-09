Ian Evatt confirms Bolton Wanderers injury setback ahead of Barnsley cup clash

Bolton Wanderers left-back Declan John will play no part in the club’s Carabao Cup first round clash with Barnsley tomorrow night after picking up an injury against MK Dons, Ian Evatt has confirmed.

However there will be returns to the starting 11 for both Ricardo Santos and Kieran Lee, who weren’t selected to start on Saturday although the latter came off the bench.

Evatt isn’t planning to make a mass amount of changes for the visit of the Tykes, but John’s absence will be enforced after suffering from a knock which occurred late in the game against the Dons.

The Welshman was able to carry on until full time but he will be rested against the Championship side and saved for the Trotters’ league clash with AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

“We came through Saturday fine. Declan had a bit of a knock the last few minutes on Saturday but it’s settled down really quickly so he’ll be fine for Saturday so we’re all good and ready to go,” Evatt said, per the Manchester Evening News.

Evatt will be bolstered by the return to full fitness of Lee and Santos though, but the game will come too soon for centre-back Will Aimson, who is yet to recover from a groin strain.

The Verdict

The Bolton boss looks to be taking the cup very seriously considering he won’t be making many changes to his starting line-up.

You will often see managers shuffle the pack in the first round of the Carabao Cup as they see it as less important than the league, however a full-strength Wanderers could really serve it up to Barnsley at the UniBol – especially if Markus Schopp makes a lot of changes himself.

John is a big outlet for Bolton down the left side of the pitch and his presence will be missed but the Trotters should have more than enough to give it a good go against their Yorkshire opposition.