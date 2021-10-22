Ian Evatt comments following Antoni Sarcevic’s surprise Bolton Wanderers departure

In a move that seemed to happen out of the blue, Bolton Wanderers captain Antoni Sarcevic has stepped down two leagues to join National League big spenders Stockport County.

The 29-year-old has featured in every single league game so far for the Trotters this season, starting in all but one of them and has scored three goals after playing a big part in their promotion campaign in 2020-21.

That one non-start was against Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night in a match that Wanderers lost 3-0, and just a few days later the midfielder has headed to the other end of Greater Manchester to join the Hatters.

Sarcevic played for Stockport-based club Woodley Sports after being released by Manchester City as a teenager so he is returning to familiar surroundings, but what seemed to be a move at first motivated by finances was suddenly blown apart.

Reports emerged that Sarcevic and Bolton boss Ian Evatt had a bust-up following the defeat to Argyle this week and whatever the case something seems to have occurred to trigger this surprise switch.

There’s been no comment from Evatt on a fall-out though as he took to Bolton’s official website to discuss Sarcevic’s departure.

“He did a terrific job to help us secure promotion and then gain an early foothold in League One this time around,” Evatt said.

“This is a new challenge for him we wish him every success in the future.

“We believe we still have excellent competition for places in the midfield area and this also allows us to look ahead and potentially strengthen the squad in January where we feel necessary if we can.”

The Verdict

Evatt will want full focus on his side’s fixture with Gillingham this weekend so it’s perhaps very wise to not air any dirty laundry before that.

But there definitely appears to be something that happened following the Plymouth match that has seen Sarcevic go from club captain to a Stockport player within 72 hours.

Bolton fans do not seem too convinced that the club do have enough depth in midfield to last them until the January transfer window, with one of those being George Thomason who was playing in the depths on non-league up until January 2020.

More details may emerge from either Evatt or Sarcevic in the coming days but for now there is no dispute to report on officially.