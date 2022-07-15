Ian Evatt clears up speculation surrounding Declan John’s future at Bolton Wanderers

Ian Evatt’s business for Bolton Wanderers has been positive so far this summer both in the new additions he has made and the players he has tied down for next season too.

Declan John is one player that Evatt didn’t have to particularly worry about with him under contract until 2024 as it stands.

The left-back was a a key part of Bolton’s side last season. In 44 appearances for Wanderers, he was able to score five goals and provide seven assists.

Under the management of Evatt, the 27-year-old’s performances have only improved and the manager will no doubt see him as a significant part of his plans looking ahead to next season.

Therefore, rumours surfacing last weekend that National League side Wrexham did cause some fans to worry.

It was suggested that a bid of £500,000 has been made for the 27-year-old and given the money currently being pumped into the Welsh side, it’s something that could well happen.

Not only that, but Phil Parkinson was manager at Sunderland when John joined on loan and even though he didn’t make an appearance under the management, the pair do have history.

However, the Bolton boss has shut down this rumour as when asked about the rumour, he told the Manchester Evening News: “No idea. Nothing at all.”

Quiz: 20 statements about former Bolton Wanderers players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Daryl Murphy is now retired True False

The Verdict:

This is not a rumour that comes as a great surprise given the fact we have seen a number of football league players move down to non-league to join Wrexham, the latest being Elliott Lee.

However, with Bolton looking ahead to an ambitious season with promotion the aim, you would hope that the defender would opt to stay with Wanderers if there was a choice and recognise that a step that far down wouldn’t be beneficial for his career.

That being said, this seems to be something that Bolton fans won’t have to worry about with Evatt shutting down the suggestions that there is a potential offer on the table.

Of course, there is still time until the window closes so the Welsh side could still make a move but as it stands, it seems as though Bolton are safe from their player being poached this summer.