Ian Evatt clears up Josh Sheehan’s current situation at Bolton Wanderers

Bolton have continued to push on towards the promotion spots in League One this season, with Ian Evatt working wonders at the club – and they’ve had to do it without Josh Sheehan too, who remains out for another week or so according to the club’s boss.

Despite only being promoted from League Two ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, they spent the entirety of last season looking up the division rather than down it. They even looked like they could sneak into the top six at one point too, only to fall away.

In the end, the club had to settle for a top-half finish but the Wanderers will want to go again and go one better this time around too. So far, the side have made good on that promise, with Bolton currently in eighth place. They have lost only two of their opening eight games and have won three of those.

It means they are just outside the top six again and will want to be there or thereabouts when the campaign comes to a close. That will involve ensuring there is plenty of talent in their squad and plenty of depth too – and that means keeping as many of their team as fit as possible.

One name that hasn’t been able to feature yet this campaign is Josh Sheehan and it appears a return is still not on the cards yet, with Ian Evatt telling the Manchester Evening News that the player will still be out for ‘a week or two.’

Speaking about the injury then, he said: “In possession, there is no issue with Josh because he is fantastic technical player. But out of possession, if just one isn’t quite on it, the whole thing can break down. You need to compete with that effort and physical intensity and when you can do that, we’ll crack on. With Josh, I still feel he is a week or two away from being ready to be involved in first team games again.”

The Verdict

Josh Sheehan wasn’t a first-team regular last season for the club through injury but when he was available to be called upon, he certainly produced the goods.

15 games led to four goals and one assist for the 27-year-old with the Wanderers last term and that is a solid record that suggests he will be a very good option in League One for the side. Even if he is just a squad rotation option and not a first-teamer, he has still proven that coming off the bench he can produce the goods.

The issue for Sheehan is his injury record, with the player probably more likely to feature – and be a frequent name on the teamsheet – had he not suffered an ACL injury last year. He’s still ruled out of action and a return is still a few weeks off for the player this campaign.

The good news though is that it is no longer months and months to wait before Sheehan can be back involved but only a matter of weeks for the midfielder.