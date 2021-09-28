Ian Evatt challenges Bolton Wanderers player ahead of Charlton Athletic clash

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has told The Bolton News that Elias Kachunga has to take his opportunity tonight against Charlton Athletic.

The Trotters are currently preparing to travel to the Valley to take on the out of form Addicks and will be hoping that they can pick up yet another victory to strengthen their fine start to the Sky Bet League One campaign.

Evatt’s side will however be without the injured Lloyd Isgrove, which means that Kachunga is set to come into the starting eleven for the first time in the league since arriving at the University of Bolton Stadium this summer.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Bolton boss was quick to stress that the striker needs to take his opportunity to impress this evening:

“With Lloyd missing then Kacha has an opportunity, he has to take it.

“Elias has that final third detail. The other lads have been doing well on that front too.”

Kachunga has already featured 12 times for Wanderers across all competitions and has two assists to show for his exploits so far.

Quiz: Have Bolton Wanderers ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Have Bolton spent more seasons in the top-flight without winning the league title than any other side – Yes or no? Yes No

The former Sheffield Wednesday man signed a two year contract with Bolton this summer.

The Verdict

Kachunga has shown during his previous stints in England that he can be prolific and the hope will be now that he can find his shooting boots in a Bolton shirt.

He offers a great deal of versatility and is therefore a smart option for Evatt to utilise against a Charlton side that is low on confidence.

If he can get his first goal out of the way, he could then go on a run of form at what is an important stage of the campaign.

The talent is certainly there, but as in previous years for the striker, it is all about finding that consistency in front of goal.