Ian Evatt calls for footballing change as Bolton Wanderers face potential setbacks in promotion push

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has spoken out about the current card system in football and believes there should be an option to ‘appeal’ yellow cards going forward according to The Bolton News.

The club are currently flying high in the third tier in seventh place and will want to keep their good run going, as they look to potentially break into the top six.

Wanderers have compiled a good selection of players now and have an exciting talent on their hands in Oladapo Afolayan, who has bagged six already this campaign.

23 questions about some of Bolton Wanderers’ best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 What year did Kevin Nolan make his Bolton debut? 1998 1999 2000 2001

However, going forward it will be extremely important for the side to keep as many of their key players in the starting eleven as possible if they want to mount a promotion push. As it stands though, they have several big names who are sat on four yellow cards.

It means that if one of them were to pick up another warning in their next game, they would have to miss some of the club’s fixtures – which could then hinder their chances of breaking into the play-off spots.

Evatt has now spoken out about the current carding rules that are in place in football and claims ‘the physical nature of the game has changed’ – and that ultimately means more players can pick up more warnings for lesser tackles than before.

Speaking about it, Evatt told The Bolton News: “We don’t want them to miss any games but people need to tackle. The physical nature of the game has changed over the years and what I would have deemed a good tackle five years ago is now a yellow card offence.

“It is the nature of the beast. I think perhaps the authorities need to look at it.

“You receive a yellow card for very little now, in my opinion, and we don’t want to see players missing games through suspension. Maybe even an appeal system on yellow cards?

“It matters, so should we be examining if a referee has got a yellow card wrong? At the moment you can only appeal a red. I would certainly like to appeal my Rotherham one.”

The former Barrow boss has worked wonders with Bolton so far during his stint in charge and will hope he can continue both his and his side’s upward trajectory together this season. As for the yellow cards, it may be something for the governing bodies to consider, as more and more players have to sit out on the sidelines.

The Verdict

Evatt makes a good point in terms of picking yellow cards up a lot easier. You see it a lot more frequently in the game and there are certainly some tackles that have been deemed yellow card offences when really they are quite tame.

However, the cards are ultimately in place to deter reckless actions. If players are picking up frequent cards then it’s because they are continuing to do things that warrant it in games. An appeal system though could certainly work for yellow cards and as the boss says himself, if there is one in place for reds, then why not yellows too?