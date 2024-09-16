This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Ian Evatt's tenure as Bolton Wanderers manager so far has been successful overall, as he guided the Greater Manchester outfit to automatic promotion from League Two to League One at the first time of asking, following the conclusion of a successful 2020/21 season.

Wanderers fans will fondly remember their club's time in both the Premier League and Championship during years gone by, while Evatt has made the prospect of a return to the second tier a very genuine one during the last couple of seasons.

The 42-year-old took the Whites to the League One play-offs during each of the last two seasons, but supporters were left disappointed by the play-off final defeat to Oxford United back in May, a result which denied them a Championship place.

The negative feeling around the Toughsheet Community Stadium has not significantly changed since then, as Wanderers have won just one of their opening five fixtures in League One, and were hammered 4-0 by Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

As a result of this poor form, many supporters have called for Evatt's exit, but the Bolton News revealed on Monday that the club's current boss will remain in the dugout.

Bolton fan pundit makes Evatt admission

Football League World's Wanderers fan pundit, Oliver, said: "I think he (Evatt) should go.

"It's not a personal thing, I think most rational fans would be grateful for what he's done for the club, and he has taken us forward, but I think it's just got too toxic now, and he's ran out of ideas, he's refusing to change things.

"I'd definitely move on.

"The best two options out there as of today (Monday) are Alex Neil and Steven Schumacher.

"I think, first and foremost, both of them have got experience in taking teams out of League One.

"They're both young managers, keen to prove themselves, that's probably one of the key criteria.

"We appointed Evatt under the ownership, so they must go for the sort of younger managers that have a point to prove.

"Despite the fact that they're young coaches, they've both done well at various teams, especially Alex Neil.

"He's only in his early 40s, he's managed three or four current Championship teams, promoted Sunderland out of League One.

"With Steven Schumacher, a lot of Plymouth Argyle fans said at the time when Ryan Lowe left for Preston, Steven Schumacher was always considered the brains behind Lowe and Schumacher at Argyle.

"Obviously, he then went on to take them up, so whether that's true or not, I don't know, but that's just from speaking to a few fans that support Argyle.

"I'd go for one of those two, I think, anybody else, and it's probably a sideways or backwards step."

Evatt must find a win soon

While Evatt will remain at the managerial helm for the Wanderers for now, the Bolton News has revealed that members of his coaching staff are set to be sacked.

This is a clear sign that the Wanderers board are not currently happy with the club's performances, and if Evatt can not turn his side's fortunes around over the next couple of weeks, then he too could be in serious trouble.