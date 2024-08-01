Highlights Evatt recognised need for tactical flexibility post-season, seeks to transition Bolton to a more dynamic 3-4-2-1 system for improved attack.

Shifting to attack-heavy lineup with 3 attackers and new signings like Dembélé may boost goal-scoring efforts and provide more fluidity in play.

Evatt's track record of progress with Bolton suggests his strategic shift could be the key to unlocking the team's full potential and pushing for promotion.

In the aftermath of Bolton Wanderers’ 2-0 defeat to Oxford United in the League One play-off final in mid-May, there was a lot of disgruntlement in the Wanderers fanbase regarding a stubbornness within their style of football and the stubbornness, in particular, of Ian Evatt.

The best, or worst, example of that was when, with around 20 minutes left of Bolton’s entire season, as they chased two goals, rather than a tweak in the system, Evatt opted to bring off both Player of the Year Josh Sheehan and top scorer, for a second successive season, Dion Charles.

However, when Bolton returned for pre-season about a month ago, Ian Evatt himself admitted and discussed the fact that more tactical flexibility was required if Bolton were to take a step further.

Many will argue that Bolton probably need a little bit more than just a ‘tweak’ given that they managed just 11 victories in 29 matches across all competitions after New Year’s Day, but Evatt, and new signing Scott Arfield, have both articulately put across the message that clearly things weren’t too bad or not all was wrong given Bolton only missed out on automatic promotion on the final day of the campaign.

Well, with Wanderers wrapping up their pre-season schedule with a game against Stoke City at the Toughsheet Community Stadium this week, it has become clear that Wanderers are shifting their system a little from what was a flat 3-5-2 with licence for midfield ‘runners’ to something that looks more like a 3-4-3 or a 3-4-2-1.

That change, albeit potentially minor on the face of it, could well be genius and very suitable for this current squad – especially with who Wanderers are reportedly targeting.

The nuts and bolts of Bolton’s tactical switch

Going from a three-at-the-back system to another three-at-the-back system might not necessarily be the sweeping changes that many wanted or expected Wanderers to pursue this summer.

However, it was always unlikely that Wanderers, who have not recruited for a back four in around three years, would entirely swap their game plan – especially after progress, albeit not enough progress in many fans’ eyes.

Playing the 3-4-2-1 or 3-4-3, as it can be seen, allows Bolton to, simply, get more attacking players on the pitch. In the 3-5-2 last season, Josh Dacres-Cogley did a lot of their attacking work despite being, ostensibly, a right-back.

Paris Maghoma’s attacking gifts allowed for more goals from midfield, but aside from the two strikers up top, it would be fair to say there were no other out-and-out attackers on the pitch from the start of matches.

With a 3-4-2-1, there are already three out-and-out attackers in the eleven and with Danny Armstrong of Kilmarnock seemingly the target to play at left wing-back, that would double the amount of natural attacking players on the pitch for the Trotters.

Evatt looking to compliment Bolton’s existing squad

The style of football was often quite slow and stodgy with not enough players to receive passes or intricate balls ‘through the lines’ from the back three or Josh Sheehan, but with two players playing off the striker, that shouldn’t be a major issue and should suit the likes of Aaron Collins, Scott Arfield and Klaidi Lolos quite well.

The pursuit of Karamoko Dembélé, as well as John McAtee, would also lend itself to the ‘two number tens’ approach and simply give Wanderers more attacking options from their already stable and solid base, both in and out of possession.

With a month of the window to go, additions such as those in specific positions should aid an already well-structured squad for this sort of system. There are plenty of options at centre-back and in central midfield with players returning from injury, such as Randell Williams and Carlos Mendes Gomes, that would surely see increased playing time in more suited positions – that is particularly the case in Mendes Gomes’ situation.

Evatt has identified what he believes will be enough to take Wanderers one step further and his record of continual progression in south Lancashire means he has earned the right to have buy in from everyone at the club including supporters.

The 3-4-2-1 may not seem like a massive shift on paper but, in basic terms, it involves more attacking players on the pitch and suits the personnel of the squad a lot more – that doesn’t mean success, but it surely increases the chances of it.

Bolton's league finishes under Ian Evatt Season Position 2020/21 3rd in L2 (P) 2021/22 9th in L1 2022/23 5th in L1 2023/24 3rd in L1

It isn’t necessarily as stubborn as ‘just do Plan A better’ as a ‘Plan B’, but a slight tweak to a plan that nearly gained Bolton promotion three times in two seasons would surely be a positive.