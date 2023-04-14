Ian Evatt wants his Bolton Wanderers side to relish the pressure of fighting for promotion out of League One.

The Trotters travel to an Oxford United side this weekend that is fighting at the foot of the table, but Bolton will know a win is a must if they are to remain in the play-offs.

Will Bolton Wanderers get into the play-offs?

Bolton are currently in the midst of a four-way battle for a top-six finish, with themselves, Peterborough United, Derby County, and Wycombe Wanderers fighting for the fifth and sixth spot.

The Trotters have hit a bit of a sticky spell of late, winning just one of their five games in the league, with the Papa John’s Trophy win probably taking some focus away from the league.

Evatt’s side were on course to make it six wins out of six over the Easter weekend, but a last-minute equaliser from Sam Smith ensured Cambridge United went home with a point.

That means with six games remaining, Bolton will know they can’t afford many more slip-ups if they are to secure their place in the play-offs.

The Lancashire side are probably still one of the favourites to make the top six considering their run in to the end of the season and the fact that they have a game in hand on their main rivals.

What did Ian Evatt say about Bolton Wanderers ahead of Oxford United game

Bolton are coming up against an Oxford side that haven’t won a game of football since January, but with injuries now piling up and key players looking unavailable, Evatt wants his team to be prepared to “outscore” Oxford this weekend.

He told The Bolton News: “There is no denying that there is huge pressure. We have put ourselves in a fantastic position, haven’t dipped out of the top six for a long time now.

“I always say that pressure is a privilege, and I’d much rather be in this position trying to fight for promotion than I would in the scenario facing Oxford, Burton, Accrington, and the other teams. They have pressure too – but arguably it is worse than pressure for promotion.

“It is about focusing on ourselves and what looks like a good performance for us. As always, the first goal is important, and if we get it, we can make things extremely difficult for the opposition.

“We have had a bit of adversity, there is no denying that, but we still have a squad of very good players, so let’s go and show that.”

Who is missing for Bolton Wanderers?

Bolton were already without players like Jack Iredale and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson for the rest of this season, but the League One outfit have now seen defenders Ricardo Santos and Eoin Toal join the injury list.

Both players have been crucial to Bolton this season, and that is shown with the Trotters having one of the best defensive records in the league for the majority of this campaign.

These two players will be big misses for Bolton, but Evatt will be hoping that his attacking power at the top end of the pitch will be enough to see them get past a struggling Oxford United side.