Ian Evatt addresses drop-off in form of Bolton Wanderers key player

A third of the way through the season and Eoin Doyle has managed just three goals in League One so far.

The 33-year-old’s finishes have come in the form of a header from a corner and two penalties, considering the breathtaking attacking football Bolton Wanderers have played at times this term, that tally is well below par.

Doyle plundered 19 in League Two last season as the Trotters produced an outstanding second half of the season to force their way into the automatic promotion places.

Ian Evatt gave his thoughts on the situation and the lack of goals from Doyle when he spoke to The Bolton News.

He said: “For the type of team that we are and the amount of chances we create, we need to do better, and that applies to everyone, not just Eoin Doyle.

“Being at a football club like this, with the size of the fanbase, we are all under pressure, all of the time. It is just part of it. I am experienced enough, and Doyler (Eoin Doyle) certainly is, to take it on the chin and have that calm confidence that you will prove people right, or wrong.”

The Trotters have a break from league action to reset and work on certain things before hopefully returning to winning ways when they host rock bottom Crewe Alexandra on 12th November.

The Verdict

Doyle’s indifferent form has exposed a deficiency in the club’s squad building. Specialist wideman Amadou Bakayoko is the main credible cover option as a central striker and therefore the Irishman has kept his place in the side despite really struggling in front of goal.

Doyle has scored three times from 6.63 expected goals in the third tier, a positive that he is still getting in positions to notch but it represents a significant underperformance in his finishing. The Irishman was deadly for Swindon Town in 2019/20 and still has the nous to be an effective frontman at this level but something just is not clicking at the moment, hopefully the break in league action can do the trick.