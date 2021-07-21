Ian Evatt addresses Bolton’s injury issues ahead of the season

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has addressed the injury crisis at the club, including Hamburg loanee Xavier Amaechi’s knock, admitting that the club “have quite a few to worry about,” as reported by the Bolton News.

Amaechi is a product of the Arsenal academy, but made the bold switch to Germany to join Hamburger SV. Following a loan spell at German second division side Karlsruher SC, he returned to England, to take part in Bolton’s return to Sky Bet League One after last season’s promotion.

The Trotters were missing several first team players in Saturday’s friendly against Preston North End, including Declan John, Matt Gilks, Lloyd Isgrove and Kieran Lee. Amaetchi and Gethin Jones both also received injuries during the match, furthering damaging the core of the Bolton squad.

Evatt spoke to the Bolton News, saying: “Yeah, we’ve got quite a few to worry about to be honest, obviously Xav, it looks like his metatarsal at the moment so we’ll just have to wait and see how that settles.

“Other than that, I think the ones that are here, everyone has come through okay and then we’ve got some that aren’t okay at home so we just have to play it by ear, really, day to day.”

Bolton are back in action on Saturday with a trip to League Two outfit Barrow, with the squad expected to be depleted by these concerns.

The verdict

Despite bringing in nine new faces so far throughout the transfer window, there may be a need for even more with the injury crisis and the League One season fast approaching. A hungry youngster like Amatchi picking up an injury could be a knock to the Trotters’ chances this season, with many expecting the loanee to be a key part of Evatt’s side.

